US military base in eastern Syria comes under missile attack — TV

BEIRUT, October 8. /TASS/. A US military base near the Conoco gas field in the Deir ez-Zor governorate in eastern Syria came under a missile attack, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported, citing sources.

No data about casualties and damage was provided. The sources said only that the sounds of explosions were heard in the vicinity of the facility. According to the television channel, following the attack, forces of the US-led international anti-terrorist coalition delivered airstrikes on several nearby villages controlled by Syrian government troops.

Larger parts of the Syrian provinces of al-Hassakah, Deir ez-Zor, and Raqqa located in the country’s eastern and northeastern parts, are now controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led coalition backed by the United States. Since 2015, the US command has established nine military bases in this area. In late 2019, Donald Trump, who was the US president at that time, approved a plan, under which several hundreds of US troops were to stay in Syria to control oilfields in the northeast and east of Syria. Damascus condemns the United States’ military presence in its territory as illegal occupation.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, Shiite units have intensified missile and drone attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria, demanding that the United States stop offering military assistance to Israel.