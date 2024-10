Ka-52M attack Ukrainian military near Kursk Region’s border

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Ka-52M helicopters have attacked Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles near the Kursk Region’s border, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Ka-52M helicopters carried out strikes against Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles in a border area of the Kursk Region. Air-launched rockets hit confirmed enemy targets. After the strikes the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver, released heat decoys and returned base. According to reports from forward observers, Ukraine’s personnel and armored vehicles were destroyed, the ministry said.