Trump criticizes $300-bln aid to Ukraine amid hurricane in US

NEW YORK, October 8. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized the nearly $300-billion aid to Ukraine, while hurricane victims in the US received only $750 for their urgent needs.

"So, we're into almost $300 billion for Ukraine, and yet they're offering people $750 for immediate aid for the worst hurricane that anybody has seen," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

Trump also criticized the government’s post disaster response in certain US states, most notably North Carolina.

"North Carolina is a disaster, and it was also hit very hard, but they don't have the people, and they're complaining there are no people around to help," he said. "I was there for the entire day, and I saw virtually nobody, other than the people who were badly affected. And one man, he's got his house gone, and he's sitting on a rock."

On September 25, Category 4 Hurricane Helene made landfall in the sparsely populated Big Bend region in Florida. Shortly thereafter, it weakened to a Category 1 and then to a tropical storm.

On October 1, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the recovery process from Hurricane Helene would take years and would be extremely expensive. On October 2, CNN reported that the death toll from Hurricane Helene had reached 162. Moody’s Analytics estimates damage from the disaster at around $34 billion.