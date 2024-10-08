BERLIN, October 8. /TASS/. The German authorities consider it important to study all options for settling the conflict in Ukraine before the planned meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Kiev in the Ramstein format, yet Berlin thinks there can be no talk of an imposed peace, a source in the German government told reporters.

"It’s important for us to [explore options for peace]," the source said. However, it stressed that "there can be no talk of an imposed peace" or a settlement without the participation of Kiev.

"We think it is quite obvious that nothing can be adopted behind Ukraine’s back or without Ukraine's participation," the source in the cabinet said.

At the same time, Berlin believes that "Russia should not achieve its goals" in Ukraine, and "Ukraine should not lose." According to the source, the upcoming Ramstein-format meeting at the level of heads of state and government, scheduled for October 12, should signal that Western countries will continue to support Ukraine and provide Kiev with military aid. It is important to come "to a long-term and just peace" in Ukraine, thus "this process must continue," the source emphasized.

The first conference on Ukraine was held in Buergenstock on June 15-16. Switzerland, which organized it by agreement with the authorities in Kiev, did not invite Russia. Delegations from a number of states, including China, were absent from the forum. None of the BRICS member countries supported the final communique. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the conference turned out to be a complete fiasco: "such gatherings cannot serve as a basis for sustainable peace.".