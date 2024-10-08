Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed to speed up work on peace deal draft document — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, October 8. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan has agreed to intensify their work aimed to finalize their peace deal draft document, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have stated in recent months that the draft document of the 'Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations' is at least 80% ready," Pashinyan said speaking at the CIS [the Commonwealth of Independent States] meeting of the heads of member states.

"Foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement recently to intensify the work on finalizing the draft peace treaty," the Armenian premier, who is currently paying an official visit to Moscow, added.

Addressing last month the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Pashinyan stated that: "After signing the Peace Agreement with Azerbaijan, we must submit it to the Constitutional Court to verify the compliance of the Agreement with the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia."

"If our Constitutional Court decides that the Peace Agreement with Azerbaijan is in contradiction with the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia - even though our experts assure that it is not likely to happen, - then we will face a specific situation where constitutional changes will be needed for the sake of achieving peace," the Armenian premier added at that time.

While in Moscow, Pashinyan is taking part in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit this week. The CIS leaders are expected to sum up the results of Russia’s CIS chairmanship and make plans for 2025, holding one-on-one and expanded talks and signing a number of documents.