Shipbuilders to deliver Project 22800 missile corvette Rzhev to Russian Navy

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Amur Shipyard in Russia’s Far East (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has sent the Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvette Rzhev to its delivery base for tests, the Shipyard said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"On October 8, the Project 22800 missile corvette Rzhev left the waters of the Amur Shipyard’s outfitting quay and set its course for Vladivostok," the Shipyard’s press office said in a statement.

About 300 people took part in preparing the warship for its transit to the Shipyard’s delivery base in Vladivostok, it said.

All the work was carried out in compliance with the construction schedule and large-size equipment and weapons systems were mounted on the ship, it said.

At the Shipyard’s delivery base in Vladivostok, the missile corvette will undergo shipbuilders’ sea trials and state tests, following which it will be handed over to the Russian Navy, the press office said.

The Amur Shipyard is currently building a series of four Karakurt-class missile corvettes.

Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvettes carry a multipurpose shipborne launching system of eight Kalibr-NK and/or Oniks cruise missiles as their basic strike weapon.