Russian authorities discussing diesel fuel export restrictions, sources say

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Sectoral ministries and oil companies are currently discussing a number of measures to limit diesel fuel exports, which will make it possible to stabilize prices for winter grades of diesel fuel, two sources in the industry told TASS.

There is a traditional shortage of the winter grade diesel fuel at the start of the cold season, prompting the its price hike.

The Ministry of Energy and oil producers are concerned of the situation that may lead to further price growth on the commodity exchange, the sources said. The issue of measures to limit the so-called "gray" export and the ban on diesel fuel export by non-producing companies was put forward again at the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

The idea to completely ban diesel fuel exports was also discussed at the meeting but the Ministry of Energy is against it, one of the sources said. The idea is also being considered to increase the protective duty for diesel fuel exports by non-producing companies, which currently amounts to 50,000 rubles ($516.8) per metric ton. One more source told TASS that specifically this issue was not discussed at the meeting with Novak on October 8.