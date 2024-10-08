China wants stronger cooperation with Russia in BRICS, SCO — Chinese State Councilor

BEIJING, October 8. /TASS/. China is ready to increase cooperation with Russia via international platforms like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin said at a meeting at the Russian embassy in China, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"We are ready to proudly carry the banner of multipolarity, defend international equity and justice, increase cooperation within international platforms, BRICS and SCO in particular, unite the Global South, and contribute to forming a community with a unified course for humanity," she said.

She recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had exchanged congratulatory messages to mark this date, "which include good wishes on further developing bilateral relations, as well as outlining new objectives."

"We will pursue deepening full-scale cooperation with our Russian friends for the good and in the interests of the national revitalization of the two countries in accordance with the top-level agreements within the context of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the Years of Culture," Shen Yiqin summarized.

The Chinese president earlier accepted the Russian president’s invitation to the BRICS Summit in Kazan.