Kaspersky Lab starts winding down UK office operations

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab initiates winding down for operations of its office in the United Kingdom because of plans to re-orient the local business towards the partner channel, the Russian company told TASS.

"Kaspersky Lab plans to re-orient the business in the United Kingdom to the partner channel; in view of this, the company starts gradually curtailing the activity of the local office," the company’s press service said.

Kaspersky Lab announced gradual winding down of its office in the US in July, amid personal sanctions. The company explains streamlining of the office in the United Kingdom by "making it possible to more efficiently use opportunities in the UK market and strengthen the international business."

"Our clients and partners in the United Kingdom will continue direct interaction with the European team of Kaspersky Lab and the strong partner network in the region, through which the company provides industry-leading products and services," the press service added.