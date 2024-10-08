Belarus hails Russia’s adjusted nuclear doctrine as reinforcing mutual stance

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Belarus views Russia’s adjusted nuclear doctrine as further consolidation of Moscow and Minsk’s position after the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who arrived in the Kremlin to attend the CIS summit, told journalists.

When asked how Minsk feels about this, he said, "It strengthens the position we have held for quite some time."

However, in his words, the red lines for the use of nuclear weapons remain in place. "The state border. If anyone trespasses our state border," he said. "[These weapons] will be used, if need be," he warned.

He pledged that Belarus would never unilaterally use nuclear weapons, even if these weapons were its own. "No country would ever use such weapons on its own volition, without consulting its allies," Lukashenko said. "And we are no exception. Should the topic of their use emerge, naturally, we would not merely consult [Russia], we would hold very serious talks [with Russia]."