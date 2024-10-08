Israeli PM urges Lebanese people to free their country from Hezbollah

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. Lebanon’s people should make a choice and return the country "to a path of peace," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address released by his office.

"Now you, the Lebanese people, you stand at a significant crossroads. It is your choice. You can now take back your country. You can return it to a path of peace and prosperity. If you don’t, Hezbollah will continue to try to fight Israel from densely populated areas at your expense. It doesn't care if Lebanon is dragged into a wider war," the address reads.

Speaking about the Israeli army’s operations in Lebanon, the premier said that his country was implementing its right to self-defense. He pointed out that Hezbollah had launched over 8,000 projectiles at Israel since October 2023. "Israel has decided to put an end to this. We've decided to do whatever is necessary to return our people safely to their homes. Israel has a right to defend itself. Israel also has a right to win! And Israel will win!" Netanyahu stressed.

The Israeli prime minister noted that Lebanon used to be called the pearl of the Middle East and blamed the current situation on Iran, Hezbollah’s supporter.

"You have an opportunity that hasn't existed in decades. An opportunity to take care of the future of your children and grandchildren. You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza. It doesn't have to be that way. Each of you can take a step for your future. Even a small step. You can make a difference. I say to you, the people of Lebanon: Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end," Netanyahu emphasized.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. The stated goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas. A September 27 strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of October 1.