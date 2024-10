DONETSK, October 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have left key defense positions in the settlement of Tsukurino near Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), defense circles told TASS on Monday.

"In Tsukurino, the enemy has abandoned positions that have been of special importance both for this community and, consequently, for Selidovo," the defense circles said.

An uneasy situation has also emerged for Ukrainian troops in the neighboring community of Gornyak, the defense circles said.