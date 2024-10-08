{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill at least 13 people, 25 wounded — WAFA

Emergency services continue search and rescue operations in in the Bureij refugee camp in the central part of the enclave, the agency noted
© AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

DUBAI, October 8. /TASS/. At least 13 Palestinians were killed and 25 were wounded as a result of recent Israeli army strikes on the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The military targeted residential buildings and temporary shelters for displaced persons located in the Bureij refugee camp in the central part of the enclave. Emergency services continue search and rescue operations in the area, the agency notes.

Meanwhile, it was reported that as a result of the Israeli attack on the suburb of the southern city of Rafah, one Palestinian was killed and several were wounded. According to WAFA, 41,909 civilians have been killed and 97,303 injured as a result of Israeli military actions since October 7, 2023.

The situation in the Middle East escalated sharply after the infiltration of militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by killings of civilians in border settlements and hostage-taking. In response, Israel declared a complete blockade of Gaza and carried out strikes against it and parts of Lebanon and Syria before launching a ground operation in the enclave.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula
North Korea has no intention of attacking South Korea — Kim Jong Un
The North Korean leader added that Pyongyang had declared a course toward de facto recognition of the existence of two separate states
Read more
Over 130 missiles fired at Israel from Lebanon during day — IDF
Another round of escalation flared up in the region following the launch of Israel’s Operation Northern Arrows in Lebanon on September 23
Read more
Houthis say they hit targets in Tel Aviv, Eilat with missiles, drones
The Houthis greeted Hamas and Hezbollah fighters on the anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and promised to continue delivering strikes on Israel and hampering the passage of Israel-linked ships across the Red Sea until Tel Aviv "lifts blockade of the Gaza Strip and ends its aggression against Lebanon"
Read more
Russian soldiers eliminated Ukrainian militants who shot civilians in Kursk region
During one of these clashes, fighter eliminated two Ukrainian soldiers in hand-to-hand combat
Read more
Kiev, allies start to realize need for negotiations with Russia — FT
The article says that "the mood is shifting" in "Washington and some western capitals," as well as "in the corridors of" the Kiev government
Read more
Russian teen sensation Andreeva breaks into top-20 of WTA Rankings for first time
Mirra Andreeva also won a silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris in women’s doubles (playing in pairs with Russia’s Diana Shnaider)
Read more
Probe underway in Spain into death of Russia’s female triathlete
Yelena Smirnova was 41
Read more
Russia’s intel chief urges CIS colleagues to ramp up efforts to counter Western terrorism
"It is crucial to prioritize and establish a systematic approach to exchanging information, including urgent, critical, and operational data, on the terrorist aspirations of the collective West and the Kiev regime against the interests of our countries and our community as a whole," Sergey Naryshkin said
Read more
Uganda gives US ambassador three days to leave country
According to Ugandan Armed Forces Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba, William Popp engaged in activities that are inconsistent with his diplomatic status
Read more
Case against Ukrainian militants: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, the enemy lost more than 150 servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, four mortars and two vehicles
Read more
Israel Defense Forces reports hitting Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut
Israel’s warplanes attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley area in the early hours of Monday, striking weapons storage facilities, military infrastructure sites, and one launcher
Read more
Press review: Russia urges Israel to see reason and NATO at wits end on how to help Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 4th
Read more
Around 320 detained during pro-Israeli, pro-Palestinian protests in Amsterdam
According to the report, around 20 people were detained for public order violations, verbal assaults and use of pyrotechnics
Read more
Slovakia ready to host lower-level meetings for summit on Ukraine — prime minister
Slovakia, as Fico noted, is interested in continuing intergovernmental consultations with Ukraine
Read more
Iran not going to allow Israel to launch new round of violence — envoy to Russia
According to Kazem Jalali, the behavior of Western countries is "surprising" in this context
Read more
Russia’s FSB finds cache of chemical substances in DPR
The weapons and ammunition have been handed over to the Russian army for further use
Read more
Court in Moscow hands down lengthy prison sentence to 72-year-old US mercenary Hubbard
The court also ordered 142,000 hryvnias ($3,400) confiscated from the defendant and paid to the Russian state
Read more
Russia’s female triathlete dies at Ironman tournament in Barcelona
"Yelena Smirnova drowned at the Ironman competition in Barcelona," Natalya Smirnova said
Read more
US journalist describes Russia’s liberation of Ugledar as "major setback" for Kiev
In Stavros Atlamazoglou opinion, now the Ukrainian military will have to ensure that the Russian forces don’t take advantage of the fall of Ugledar "and create an operational breakthrough in the wider area"
Read more
Russian assets frozen in the Netherlands melt to 97.2 mln euros from 660 mln — newspaper
According to the publication, "Russian assets worth more than half a billion euros were apparently released with the approval of the ministry"
Read more
Nuclear test ban organization says Iranian seismic event looks like earthquake — diplomat
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Iran’s province of Semnan southeast of the capital Tehran on October 5
Read more
Kremlin lauds Antonov’s diplomatic mission in US
The Russian embassy in the United States told TASS on October 5 that Anatoly Antonov had completed his mission as Russia’s ambassador to Washington
Read more
FACTBOX: Commonwealth of Independent States
Members of the Commonwealth are states that have acceded to the CIS Charter within one year of its adoption
Read more
Russian troops liberate Grodovka community in Donbass region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ukrainian conflict can end in 15 days without Western support for Kiev — Borrell
In that case, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have achieved his goals, the EU top diplomat said
Read more
IDF detects several projectiles launched at central Israel from Lebanon
This was Monday’s third shelling attack on central Israel
Read more
Ukraine admits worsening of situation for its troops near Selidovo in DPR
According to spokesman for Ukraine’s 15th Kara-Dag brigade of operational assignment at the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaly Milovidov, the Russian military has intensified the suppression of Ukrainian firing positions
Read more
Russian stock indices falling on Monday — market data
The yuan ticked up by 0.47% to 13.51 rubles over the day
Read more
Su-34 destroys Kiev forces’ stronghold in Kursk border area — Russian Defense Ministry
Having received confirmation from intelligence about the destruction of personnel and a stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Read more
Press review: Israeli reprisal against Iran looms and Iraq bets on Russia amid US exit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 3rd
Read more
Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian UAV control post in borderline Kursk area
"After determining and confirming exact coordinates of the enemy’s location, a decision was made to deliver a strike at the target," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ka-52M attack Ukrainian military near Kursk Region’s border
Helicopters carried out strikes against Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles
Read more
Israel yet undecided on time, targets of its response to Iran — diplomat
"We will choose the exact location and the way of the response," the Jewish state’s Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon has told
Read more
Putin to celebrate his birthday in office
The Russian President turns 72
Read more
Iran, its allies working toward pact to counter potential US, Israeli attack
The authors of the bill argue that Iran’s Security Council should be in charge of considering applications to join the Pact of Resistance
Read more
Chinese-Russian relations withstand all tests, continue developing — Chinese ambassador
Over the past 75 years, our relations have survived the tests of the difficulties of the international situation and have always maintained vitality and energy
Read more
Winner of Miss Russia 2024 pageant vows to do her best to win Miss Universe title
Valentina Alekseeva told TASS that she is overwhelmed with happiness, joy and excitement for the future
Read more
US intelligence still sees no attempts to meddle with US election from abroad
A similar statement was made by a spokesperson for the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence in early September
Read more
Russia's allies come to rescue after Siemens fails to deliver on Akkuyu NPP deal
According to Alexander Novak, Russia and the Turkish side are assessing how this situation will impact the overall project timeline
Read more
West intends to use militants to destabilize Eurasia once Ukraine conflict is over
According to Sergey Naryshkin, Ukrainian officers stationed at the Al-Tanf US military base in Syria work out ways how to deliver attacks on Russian servicemen on duty in Syria
Read more
UN General Assembly adopts Russian resolution against glorification of Nazism
The document was supported by 120 countries, while ten abstained and 50 voted against it
Read more
Ukrainian troops leave key defense positions in Tsukurino in DPR
An uneasy situation has also emerged for Ukrainian troops in the neighboring community of Gornyak, the defense circles said
Read more
Hezbollah fighters use paragliders in attempt to infiltrate Israel’s northern border — TV
Lebanese TV channel also reported earlier that on October 6, Hezbollah fighters tried to enter the territory of the Israeli state through an underground tunnel system in the Kibbutz Doviv area
Read more
Brent prices continue rally on ICE
WTI futures with settlements in November gain 3.79% and hit $77.2 per barrel at the same time
Read more
Lavrov cautions West against discussions of allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russia
At a meeting in Kiev on September 11, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky did not make any decisions regarding the authorization for Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia with US-supplied weapons
Read more
No relation between US election, Russia’s change of ambassador — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov recalled that Anatoly Antonov had worked in Washington for quite a while
Read more
Lavrov briefs CIS colleagues on Russia’s approaches to Middle East, Ukraine crises
Russian Foreign Ministe adopted a number of joint statements, including on the principles of cooperation in ensuring security in Eurasia, the unacceptability of using unilateral restrictive measures in international relations
Read more
Realities for settlement in Ukraine have changed significantly — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said that "the issue of the day should be ending the conflict, not establishing a ceasefire"
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen loot apartments of Ugledar residents before fleeing — top brass
The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian troops tried to literally knock people out of the town
Read more
Russia to keep gathering evidence of Kiev’s use of toxic chemicals, diplomat says
"The perpetrators of these and other crimes against Russian citizens will be identified and won’t avoid being duly punished," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts up to 460 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses
Read more
Surprise was ‘key factor for success’ in Ugledar — battle group East’s deputy chief
All those who took part in storming this stronghold will be nominated for state decorations
Read more
Trump criticizes $300-bln aid to Ukraine amid hurricane in US
US Republican presidential candidate also criticized the government’s post disaster response in certain US states, most notably North Carolina
Read more
Scientists Ambros, Ruvkun win Nobel Prize in Medicine for groundbreaking microRNA work
The Nobel Committee said that microRNAs are "fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function"
Read more
Resources are available in budget — Russian Finance Minister
"We will hold trilateral commission’s meeting when preparing for the second reading in order to analyze these priorities in detail," Anton Siluanov noted
Read more
Iranian airports resume receiving, dispatching flights
Flights have been operating normally since 11:00 p.m. local time
Read more
Press review: Gaza conflict turns one year old and who could be Russia's next envoy to US
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 7th
Read more
IAEA chief warns against any attacks on employees of nuclear plants
"Any targeting of employees of nuclear power plants would constitute a blatant violation of this pillar fundamental for overall nuclear safety and security," Rafael Grossi said
Read more
Underground tunnels were built in Lebanon to attack Israel, envoy says
When we launched an operation in Lebanon a week ago - after a whole year of diplomatic efforts and negotiations - we immediately discovered the same underground depots and tunnels designed for an attack on Israel
Read more
Israel to end operation in Gaza when hostages are released — Israeli diplomat
Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory
Read more
DPR head expects entire region to be liberated in foreseeable future
"For our part, we expect that the DPR will be liberated in the foreseeable future as part of efforts to achieve the goals set by the Russian president," Denis Pushilin noted
Read more
Kiev uses Western chemical weapons under guise of smoke shells in Sudzha — top brass
These munitions in the amount of 3,800 shells were supplied to Ukraine in September 2023 under a military assistance package, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov pointed out
Read more
Israeli warplanes bomb southern outskirts of Beirut
The Lebanon 24 news portal said ground targets for Israeli strikes included military intelligence headquarters and ammunition depots
Read more
Buffer zone between Israel, Lebanon to be protected by peacekeepers — US official
"For a variety of reasons" UNIFIL and the Lebanese armed forces have been failing "to prevent Hezbollah from sitting in those areas just over the border from Israel and launching rocket strikes and other attacks against Israel.", US Department of State Spokesperson said
Read more
Russia’s Su-25 ground-attack aircraft foil rotation of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region
After the use of aviation weapons, the crews performed a maneuver, released decoy flares, and returned to the departure airfield
Read more
Cuban leader calls Putin his friend in message of birthday greetings
The Russian president turned 72 on October 7
Read more
Russia rolls out first flight prototype of state-of-the art Okhotnik heavy strike drone
The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024
Read more
Candidature of Russia’s new ambassador to US being agreed upon — Kremlin aide
Anatoly Antonov served as Russia’s ambassador to the United States for the past seven years
Read more
Almost 9,400 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military
Over the past day, 9,395 people from Lebanon crossed the Syrian Arab Republic’s border via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar and Jdaidet Yabous
Read more
Middle East crisis exposed how limited US influence is — Politico
The newspaper’s sources said the White House "had to make hard calls" against the backdrop of tensions in the Middle East, which have "complicated US efforts to build relationships in some other parts of the world."
Read more
Termination of Russian gas transit to EU can affect fuel supplies to Ukraine — FT
Further to the loss of transit fees, the pipeline shutdown could "even threaten Ukraine’s own gas supply if its pipeline infrastructure becomes a target," Director of the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies Mario Holzner said
Read more
Increase in violence in Middle East may affect entire world, Russian envoy says
Gennady Gatilov emphasized that "on October 7, 2023, the world was shaken by a horrifying tragedy in Israel, which claimed the lives of nearly 1,200 people and shattered thousands of human fates"
Read more
Settling conflict with Russia among Georgia’s top priorities — PM
Dwelling on the government’s foreign policy plans for the next four years, Irakli Kobakhidze cited resetting relations with the United States and the European Union as "the most important national ask"
Read more
SVR chief implicates US, Britain in Nord Stream sabotage
"While the investigation into this sabotage is ongoing in the West, "its course gives no hope that the real culprits behind the incident will ever be punished," Sergey Naryshkin stressed
Read more
Russia remains integral to ITER project — organization’s Director General
According to Pietro Barabaschi, ITER is proud to have Russia involved, and will not change its policy of cooperation
Read more
FACTBOX: CIS Summits
Currently, Commonwealth of Independent States brings together 11 post-Soviet countries, while two states have effectively suspended their work and cooperation within the CIS - Moldova and Ukraine
Read more
At least 16 caches with US-made weapons found in hideouts of Syrian militants
While examining militant hideouts, struck by the Russian Aerospace Forces since September 23, 2024, a total of 16 caches with US-made weapons were found
Read more
US intelligence believes Russia wants to see Trump as next US president
"We also continue to assess that China is not seeking to influence the presidential election," the spokesperson said
Read more
Putin to receive CIS leaders in Kremlin
During the summit, the leaders will discuss key cooperation tasks of the Commonwealth, as well as topical regional and international problems and outline main areas of work in the future
Read more
Polish mercenaries in Ukrainian ranks openly shoot civilians in Sudzha
Eyewitnesses confirm the large presence of Poles in the area
Read more
Orban says his country 'will not surrender' to Brussels, world powers, migrants
Hungarian Prime Minister also praised Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, saying that in Hungary he was seen as a hero for securing Italy's borders and protecting Europe
Read more
CIS foreign ministers adopt statement on security in Eurasia — executive committee
The statement reaffirms the readiness of the Commonwealth countries "to make a practical contribution to the creation of an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia, sustainable and long-term stabilization of the military and political situation, as well as the settlement of existing regional conflicts and the prevention of new ones"
Read more
Israeli official confirms that HAMAS leader Sinwar still alive — portal
According to the source, Sinwar sent a number of messages to HAMAS mediators in Qatar recently
Read more
North Korea to speed up steps toward becoming military super power, Kim says
"The military alliance of the United States and the Republic of Korea, as flouted by the puppets themselves, has become completely nuclear-based, and we need to keep our military preparedness at an endlessly high level," Kim Jong Un added
Read more
Russian, Chinese warships practice anti-submarine tasks in Asia-Pacific
"A Ka-27PL anti-submarine helicopter was used to search for the notional enemy’s submarine," the Pacific Fleet’s press service said
Read more
White House unable to confirm report of Bout’s involvement in weapons supplies to Houthis
I can't confirm that report today, White House Press Secretary said
Read more
Russia does not exclude Europe from Eurasia’s security dialogue — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew attention to the fact that "the degradation of the military and political situation caused by the course of the collective West towards undermining the sovereign development of the continent's leading powers cannot in itself be acceptable to responsible Eurasian states"
Read more
Man-made emergency situation introduced in Crimea’s Feodosia in wake of fire at oil depot
Traffic was suspended on two streets in downtown Feodosia
Read more
Putin to pay working visit to Turkmenistan on October 11 — Kremlin aide
According to the Kremlin aide, the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and a number of other countries were invited to take part in the forum
Read more
Nobel Prize laureates in physics to be announced in Stockholm
Clarivate company forecasts that this year’s award may go to three scientists - Rafi Bistritzer of Israel, Pablo Jarillo-Herrero of the United States and his compatriot Allan H. MacDonald
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker to launch serial production of upgraded AM-17 assault rifle
The AM-17 assault rifle is set to replace the AKS-74U submachine gun accepted for service in 1979
Read more
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Read more
Hezbollah claims it struck Israel's Glilot military base near Tel-Aviv
Hezbollah also shelled the settlements of Adamit, Hanita and Shlomi in Western Galilee from its multiple rocket launchers in the reported period
Read more
If Israel, US go to war with Iran, serious global crisis to follow — Turkish expert
Abdullah Agar said that Israel has received clear reasons for a strike on Iran together with the US, which until now "supported Israel only in the context of the principles and concepts of defense"
Read more
Restoring peace in Ukraine not part of West’s or Kiev’s plan — Lavrov
"The document initialed in Istanbul in late March 2022 was never signed by Zelensky at the insistence of his Western supervisors, in particular, the then British prime minister," the top Russian diplomat said
Read more
Harris evades question on NATO membership for Ukraine
The US vice president also said she would not discuss Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin without Kiev’s participation
Read more
Ukraine not going to renew gas transit agreement with Russia — Ukrainian PM
The International Energy Agency earlier highlighted the significant risk for the full stop of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine after 2024, because the gas transit contract between the two countries expires at the turn of this year
Read more
Putin to meet with Azerbaijani president, Armenian PM ahead of CIS summit
The leaders will discuss issues of the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Severstal to invest $1.2 bln in pellets plant construction
Investments in the project escalated from about 97 bln to 116 bln rubles in the course of further adjustment of process parameters, a Severstal spokesperson told TASS
Read more
Cuba officially applies to join BRICS as partner country — senior diplomat
Carlos Pereira noted that BRICS "is consolidating global politics and the hope of the Global South as a key player"
Read more