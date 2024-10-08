Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill at least 13 people, 25 wounded — WAFA

DUBAI, October 8. /TASS/. At least 13 Palestinians were killed and 25 were wounded as a result of recent Israeli army strikes on the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The military targeted residential buildings and temporary shelters for displaced persons located in the Bureij refugee camp in the central part of the enclave. Emergency services continue search and rescue operations in the area, the agency notes.

Meanwhile, it was reported that as a result of the Israeli attack on the suburb of the southern city of Rafah, one Palestinian was killed and several were wounded. According to WAFA, 41,909 civilians have been killed and 97,303 injured as a result of Israeli military actions since October 7, 2023.

The situation in the Middle East escalated sharply after the infiltration of militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by killings of civilians in border settlements and hostage-taking. In response, Israel declared a complete blockade of Gaza and carried out strikes against it and parts of Lebanon and Syria before launching a ground operation in the enclave.