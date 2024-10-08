Iran's foreign minister advises Israel not to test Tehran’s willpower

DUBAI, October 8. /TASS/. Iran will neither rush nor hesitate to strike Israel in case of the Jewish state's response to the recent Iranian missile attack, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said.

"We advise the Zionist regime not to test Iran's willpower. Our response to any attack will be more powerful [than the attack itself]. We are not hesitant, but we are not in a hurry to respond. Any attack on Iran's infrastructural facilities will evoke a resolute response," Araghchi is quoted as saying by his press service.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not want to escalate tensions. Nor does it seek war, although it is not afraid of it," Araghchi emphasized. The diplomat added that the purpose of his visits to Syria and Lebanon was "to show that Iran has supported and will support the resistance with all its might."

Araghchi said the missile strike on Israel "proved Iran's determination to respond to any aggressive action."

On the evening of October 1, Iran carried out a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces). Tehran said 90% of the missiles successfully hit the designated targets. Israel claims Iran launched about 180 missiles and most of them have been intercepted. Israel's General Staff vowed to retaliate. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that future strikes on Israel would be even more extensive.