Russian embassy rejects Mi-5 claims about alleged Russian sabotage

LONDON, October 8. /TASS/. Director of MI-5 Ken McCallum’s remarks about alleged Russian sabotage acts in Europe are baseless, the Russian embassy in London said in a statement.

"The Russian Embassy emphatically rejects the unsubstantiated allegations by Director of MI-5 Ken McCallum," reads the statement, posted on the embassy’s Telegram channel. "By virtue of his profession Mr McCallum is well aware that the Russian Federation is the real target of proxy and mercenary warfare as well as hostile intelligence operations, conducted in the context of the Ukraine crisis by NATO countries, including the UK."

"The scare tactics he seeks to employ are clearly aimed at sustaining the ebbing public support for the Kiev regime which is quickly draining the UK's finances and arsenals," the embassy added.

Earlier, McCallum accused Russian special services of a plot to create chaos in Europe, including the United Kingdom. He explained it by his country’s active support to the Kiev government, together with other allies.