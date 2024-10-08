Armenian PM praises active political dialogue with Russia at meeting with Putin

YEREVAN, October 8. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described political dialogue between Yerevan and Moscow as active at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I am very happy to note that our political dialogue has been quite active in the past few months. [Russian] Prime Minister [Alexey] Overchuk visited us; we not only held a meeting of the intergovernmental commission but also thoroughly discussed all issues. We held a meeting of the EAEU intergovernmental council in early October. On the event’s sidelines, I discussed cooperation issues and the Armenian-Russian agenda with Russian head of government Mikhail Mishustin. I am pleased to have a chance to summarize these discussions today," Pashinyan noted.

While in Moscow, Pashinyan will take part in a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit. The CIS leaders are expected to sum up the results of Russia’s CIS chairmanship and make plans for 2025, holding one-on-one and expanded talks and signing a number of documents.