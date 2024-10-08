Leaders of Britain, US, France, Germany to meet in Berlin on October 12 — source

BERLIN, October 8. /TASS/. The leaders of Britain, Germany, the United States and France will gather for talks in Berlin on October 12 before a meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Ukraine (Ramstein format), a source in the German government has told the media.

Consultations by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will focus on the Ukrainian conflict and the situation in the Middle East. The Quartet will then move from Berlin to Ramstein air base for a meeting on Ukraine.

The latest meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Ukraine took place on September 6. Kiev's allies, in particular, discussed the supply of air defense equipment to Ukraine. The group owes its informal name to the US airbase Ramstein, where the first meeting on military assistance to Kiev was held in April 2022. It includes about 50 countries.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly said that pumping weapons into Ukraine would not reduce Russia’s resolve or change the course of the special military operation.