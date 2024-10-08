About 180 rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon since midnight — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The Israeli military have registered about 180 munitions fired from Lebanon between midnight and 11 p.m., the IDF press office said.

The largest attack was a rocket strike toward Haifa and the neighboring cities in northern Israel. It was registered at noon, with over 100 rockets fired within 30 minutes. Soon after that, the IDF said that it hit the rocket launchers on Lebanese territory.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.