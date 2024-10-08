Hungary wants to reform EU, not quit it — premier

PARIS, October 9. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his country’s government does not want to quit the European Union, but would like to see it reformed, the Index news portal quoted the Hungarian leader as saying.

The report quoted Orban as saying that the goal of Hungary and other members of the European Parliament’s conservative Patriots for Europe alliance is not to leave the European Union, but to reform it.

Orban said he would like to see the European Union as an alliance of strong and independent nations, rather than as "the United States of Europe".