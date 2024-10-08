Iranian embassy condemns Israel’s strike on Damascus

BEIRUT, October 8. /TASS/. The Iranian Embassy in Syria condemned Israel’s strike on a civilian building in Damascus, but said that no Iranian citizens were among the victims.

"The Israeli enemy committed a yet another crime, cowardly firing missiles at a civilian building in downtown Damascus and killing innocent women and children," the embassy said on the X social network.

"The embassy condemns this act of terror and informs that no Iranian citizens were among the victims," Iranian diplomats added.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry of Syria said Israel delivered a missile strike from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting a residential and commercial building in the densely-populated Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus. The attack claimed the lives of at least 7 civilians, including women and children. 11 people were wounded.

The Dubai-based Al Hadath television channel reported earlier that the attacked building was located less than one kilometer from the Iranian embassy. The attack probably targeted a member of Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia or a senior officer of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the broadcaster reported.