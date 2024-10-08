Belarus sets up over ten air operations centers — senior defense official

MINSK, October 8. /TASS/. Belarus has set up more than ten air operations centers within the framework of the inspection of the Air Force and Air Defense Troops, a senior defense official said.

"At present, more than ten air operations centers have been set up on the territory of the country. They are manned by reservists. This is a rather complicated task: to command aviation while the air defense troops repel a hypothetical air attack," Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister Major General Pavel Muraveiko said.

According to him, within the framework of the first stage of this exercise, the troops practiced "the issues of countering enemy aviation, repelling attacks of air attack means and solving other attacks on shielding the territory." The senior defense official said that the servicemen have promptly restored their skills, "practiced to make quick decisions on the set tasks, carried out targeting aircraft on air targets." In particular, Muraveiko pointed out that the reservists have put weapons, military and special equipment in combat readiness mode. "The servicemen headed to the designated areas, where they practiced camouflage, anti-drone protection, ensuring radio-electronic cover, as well as performing the tasks within the framework of the operational and tactical exercise," the Chief of the General Staff said.

He emphasized that he was generally satisfied with the results of the troops' work. "The system of training military reservists and restoring their ability to act in accordance with their combat purpose has worked quite effectively and is giving its results," Muraveiko said.