Israeli military says 50 radicals killed in its strike on underground bunkers in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. At least 50 members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, including six senior members, have been killed in a massive Israeli air strike targeting the Shia militia’s underground infrastructure, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said.

In a report to sum up the results of a series of Israeli airstrikes on southern districts of Lebanon, delivered on October 7, the IDF said it had struck underground command centers of Hezbollah’s units in southern Lebanon: Nasser Unit, Bader Unit, Aziz Unit, and the Radwan Forces.

"For years, Hezbollah's Southern Front has built an extensive network of underground infrastructure and command centers in southern Lebanon, aimed at attacking IDF soldiers during combat and executing attack plans against communities in northern Israel," the IDF said.

According to IDF assessments, a total of 95 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon were hit in the past 24 hours, including 10 targets of the Radwan special force. Besides, approximately 30 targets of the medium-range rocket unit in southern Lebanon were struck.

"These strikes support the IDF’s limited, localized, targeted ground activity in southern Lebanon and are another step in changing the security situation in northern Israel," the IDF said.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.