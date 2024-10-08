Cuba officially applies to join BRICS as partner country — senior diplomat

HAVANA, October 8. /TASS/. Cuba has submitted an official request to be included in BRICS as a partner country in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the director general of the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s General Division of Bilateral Affair, Carlos Pereira, said.

"Cuba has submitted an official request to join BRICS as a partner country in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin who is the chairman of the grouping which is consolidating global politics and the hope of the Global South as a key player," the senior Cuban diplomat said in a statement on his page on X.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli told TASS in an interview that Cuba has officially applied for partnership status at BRICS. He also confirmed that Cuba’s leader Miguel Diaz-Canel has the invitation to take part in BRICS Plus/Outreach, an extended meeting of the grouping at the coming summit in Kazan.