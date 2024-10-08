Group of Russian climbers found dead in Nepal — mountaineering community

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The bodies of a group of Russian climbers were discovered during an aerial search of Mount Dhaulagiri in Nepal, a spokeswoman for the Russian mountaineering community said on her Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities).

According to Anna Piunova, the group consisted of six people. One of the climbers earlier began to feel symptoms of altitude sickness and was forced to descend to a lower camp.

"Today in the morning a helicopter flew over the area. Valery Shamalo was evacuated from camp [at an altitude of] 6,100 [meters] to a hospital. The others (four climbers and a climbing instructor - TASS) were found. They all died after their rope broke, and they fell," the spokeswoman said.