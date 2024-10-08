Russia exports 14.73 mln tons of wheat in July-September — Rusagrotrans

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian wheat exports amounted to 14.73 million tons in July-September down from 15 mln tons in the same period of 2023, the Rusagrotrans analytical center told TASS.

"According to updated data, wheat exports in September 2024 - taking into account the EAEU countries - amounted to 5.26 million tons, which is lower than a year ago, when 5.48 million tons were shipped. In general, in July-September 2024, wheat exports amounted to 14.73 million tons against 15 million tons for the same period in 2023," the report says.

The number of countries to which Russia exported wheat increased to 62 from 58 last year.

Wheat export to Egypt, which remains the leader in importing Russian wheat, increased by 0.8 million tons to almost 2.9 million tons, which fully offset the decrease in exports to Turkey to 1 million tons.

"The import ban did not stop the import of wheat to this country, as it was unloaded in port warehouses (from where it will be allowed to be imported into the country after October 15) or re-exported to Middle Eastern countries," the analytical center noted.

Russian wheat exports to Algeria, which ranks third among importing countries, remain at 0.98 million tons, while shipments to Bangladesh increased to 0.9 million tons.

"In addition to Turkey, exports to Saudi Arabia (GFSA, 5th place) decreased - from 0.77 million tons to 0.5 million tons, but this is not due to a decrease in the share of wheat from Russia, but to a smaller volume of purchases by GFSA as a whole compared to the previous season," the report adds.

On grain exports

Earlier, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut reported that grain exports from Russia in the last agricultural season amounted to 72 million tons (including 54.1 million tons of wheat).

Exports for the current season are expected to total 60 million tons.