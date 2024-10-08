CIS leaders adopt numerous documents, approve Interparliamentary Assembly’s work

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Leader of CIS member states approved a number of decisions within the framework of the preparation for the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, and approved the work of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the CIS Executive Committee said after the CIS Summit in Moscow.

According to the Executive Committee’s press office, the leaders of state exchanged opinions on the current cooperation issues within the Commonwealth. The participants approved the city of Lachin (Azerbaijan) as the cultural capital of the CIS in 2025, the city of Meghri (Armenia) in 2026 and the city of Molodechno (Belarus) in 2027. They also passed a resolution on the legal status of delegations, sent to CIS countries.

The heads of states also approved the decision to declare year 2027 a year of legal education in the CIS. This implies a number of measures, aimed at explaining the rights and obligations to the people, which will contribute to the establishment of a sustainable society, based on the respect for the law, the press office noted.

The national leaders also approved the Cooperation Program on De-radicalization for 2025-2027, developed on the Uzbekistan’s initiative. The document aims to eliminate reasons and conditions that contribute to the emergence and spread of radicalism.

The heads of states also adopted a protocol on amendment of the December 10, 2010 treaty on international arrest warrants. In particular, the amendments will make it possible to use electronic images of documents, which will significantly increase the speed and efficiency of the joint efforts on identification and apprehension of criminals.