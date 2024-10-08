Ruling Georgian party accuses EU ambassador of interference in election process

TBILISI, October 8. /TASS/. General Secretary of Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze has accused the European Union’s Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Gerchinsky of interference in the parliamentary elections to be held on October 26.

Earlier, Gerchinsky criticized the ruling party's election videos, which showed footage of the destruction brought by the fighting in Ukraine in contrast to the views of peaceful Georgia. Later, Georgian opposition TV channels Mtavari Archi, Formula, and Pirveli refused to air these videos, although the Georgian law obliges them to do so.

"A few days ago, we saw the attempts to interfere in the election campaign. Those statements of the EU ambassador we have heard are completely unacceptable. That is the direct attempt to interfere in election campaign. Several other TV channels also decided not to show some of the videos. Their decision is based on the fact that the EU ambassador does not like it," Kaladze told Georgian journalists.

He as well recalled that the EU ambassador represents all the member countries of the union. "We should address the foreign ministries of these countries and ask what is actually going on, what these attempts to interfere in both Georgia’s political and election process ever mean," Kaladze added.

In late September, the ruling Georgian party released an election video that contrasted footage of the destruction from the fighting in Ukraine with peaceful views of Georgia. The one-minute video shows destruction with the caption reading "no to war" on the left side, and Georgian landmarks with the caption reading "choose peace" on the right side. One sees damaged houses, bridges, schools, churches, and other sites in Artemovsk (stands for Ukrainian Bakhmut), Kharkov, Chernigov, Mariupol, Irpen, and Donetsk. The Georgian Dream also hung banners with fragments of the contrastive video all around the country.

Georgia will hold parliamentary elections on October 26. The ruling Georgian Dream party, which has been in power for 12 years, will seek a fourth consecutive victory. Its main rival is the United National Movement party. The party will need to pass the five percent threshold to enter parliament. The Georgian Dream is running on a platform of peace, and its leaders claim that the opposition, should they come to power, will open a second front in the Georgian-Russian confrontation.