Syrian foreign ministry slams Israeli’s strike on civilian building in Damascus

BEIRUT, October 9. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministry of Syria condemned Israel’s strike targeting a residential building in Damascus as a "barbaric crime" and called for measures to deter Israel.

"The Syrian Arab Republic resolutely condemns this barbaric crime against vulnerable civilians, which came in continuation of genocide, committed <…> [by Israel] against the Palestinians and the Lebanese," the ministry said on its Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

The ministry once again underscored "the need for urgent measures to restrain" the Jewish state, whose actions may lead to "catastrophic consequences" for the entire region.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry of Syria said Israel delivered a missile strike from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting a residential and commercial building in the densely-populated Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus. The attack claimed the lives of at least 7 civilians, including women and children. 11 people were wounded.

The Dubai-based Al Hadath television channel reported earlier that the attacked building was located less than one kilometer from the Iranian embassy. The attack probably targeted a member of Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia or a senior officer of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the broadcaster reported.