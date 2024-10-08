CIS leaders see their duty in protecting world from new war

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The CIS heads of state intend to defend the world with all their might against any manifestations of Nazism and neo-Nazism, as well as against the threat of a new global war, as follows from their address to the peoples of the CIS countries and the world community on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War.

The leaders called on the peoples of the CIS and the whole world "to prevent the revival of fascism, Nazism and militarism and to suppress the attempts to unleash a new world war."

"Our common duty is to sacredly honor the memory of those who died for freedom and peace on Earth, to defend with all our might the just cause for which they fought and gave their lives, and to strengthen in every possible way the unity of all people of good will in the fight against any manifestations of Nazism and neo-Nazism, as well as the threat of a new world war," the statement reads.