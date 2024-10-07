Israeli official confirms that HAMAS leader Sinwar still alive — portal

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. The leader of Pakistan’s radical movement HAMAS, Yahya Sinwar, is alive and has re-established contact with mediators in Qatar after weeks of silence, the Walla web portal wrote citing an Israeli official.

According to the source, Sinwar sent a number of messages to HAMAS mediators in Qatar recently.

The Israeli source said it was not clear when exactly the messages were sent, but added that they do not reflect any softening of HAMAS’ position on a deal that paves the way to a ceasefire and release of Israeli hostages.

Previously, the portal’s security sources said the HAMAS leader was "beyond reach" and did not reached out even to comment on Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah's death inan Israeli air strike on Beirut on September 27.