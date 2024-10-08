Kaspersky Lab apps deleted from Google Play

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab’s apps for security of Android-based devices were removed from the Google Play store in connection with the ban of the US government for distribution and sale of company’s products in the country after September 29, 2024, the Russian company said.

"Our apps for protection of Android-based devices are currently unavailable in the Google Play official app store by decision of Google," Kaspersky Lab said. "We believe Google excessively interpret the decision of the US Department of Commerce, whose restrictions do not prohibit sale and distribution of Kaspersky’s products and services outside the US at all. We are discussing this situation with all the parties involved," the company noted.

Google unilaterally deleted all Kaspersky Lab products from the Google Play and deprived users of their app store all over the world with the access to company’s solutions for Android, despite the fact that restrictions adopted in the US have no legal force outside the country, the Russian company stressed.

All the devices installed on Android-based devices from the Google Play continue functioning normally, Kaspersky Lab informed. All the paid subscriptions and app functions remain active and threats database will continue to be updated.

However, it will not be possible now to update apps or reinstall them directly from the Google Play. The company advises to download or update apps from the other mobile app stores.

"All the actual versions of our products remain fully functional, support the latest operation systems (including Android 15) and continue safeguarding users against current cyberthreats," Kaspersky Lab added.