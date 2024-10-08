MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Over 300 civilians were injured and almost 70 died as a result of the Ukrainian actions in the Kursk Region, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

"According to our information, as of today more than 300 civilians have been injured and almost 70 have died in the Kursk Region. The significant part of these people are those injured on the territory controlled by the Kiev militants," the diplomat said.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. Residents of border areas are being evacuated to safe territories.

According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up more than 21,000 servicemen and 136 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy the Ukrainian armed formations continues.