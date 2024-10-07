Ukrainian servicemen loot apartments of Ugledar residents before fleeing — top brass

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen have stolen household appliances and furniture from the apartments of Ugledar residents and shelled houses where civilians were still staying, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"We were robbed, the hospital was blown up, people died. Ammunition was flying from Kurakhovo, and right into the hospital. Here I saw a pickup truck loaded with sofas, children's bicycles, refrigerators, pots," one of the residents of Ugledar said in the video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian troops tried to literally knock people out of the town, systematically shelling the school, the hospital, houses where civilians were hiding and fleeing, taking from people everything they could take.

"How we've been waiting for you guys. We listened to nothing, we waited for you. We said: we will not come out, do what you want with us," another local resident said in the video.

In total, more than 100 civilians remain in Ugledar, while the town's pre-war population was about 16,000. The Russian servicemen are giving them medicine, food, basic necessities, and offering to evacuate them to a safer place for those who need it.