CIS foreign ministers adopt statement on security in Eurasia — executive committee

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The CIS foreign ministers at a meeting in Moscow have adopted a statement on the principles of cooperation in ensuring security in Eurasia, in which they pointed to the importance of preserving the system of international law in Eurasia, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee has told TASS.

"The statement reads that in order to ensure stability in Eurasia the CIS countries realize the importance of preserving and protecting the system of international law, based on the UN Charter, the inadmissibility in international relations of imposing rules, standards and norms, developed regardless of equal participation of all countries concerned, and are in favor of increasing the role of the CIS in this process," the press service said.

"The document asserts the call for consolidation of the international community in the search for collective responses to global and regional challenges and threats to security, which should be based on political and diplomatic measures to reduce the conflict potential by eliminating the fundamental causes of interstate contradictions," the CIS Executive Committee stated. "The CIS member states are in favor of adapting the Eurasian architecture of interaction in the field of security, economy, culture and other spheres to multipolar realities."

The statement reaffirms the readiness of the Commonwealth countries "to make a practical contribution to the creation of an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia, sustainable and long-term stabilization of the military and political situation, as well as the settlement of existing regional conflicts and the prevention of new ones."

The CIS foreign ministers "strongly condemned any attempts of forceful diktat aimed, among other things, at undermining integration and equitable cooperation in Eurasia. The organization's foreign ministers called for striving "for a balance of interests and search for compromise solutions to prevent conflicts and maintain stability in the region."

The CIS foreign ministers also spoke in favor of cooperation between integration associations in Eurasia, including the CIS, EAEU, SCO, ASEAN, Asia Cooperation Dialogue, and Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf. The participants in the meeting stressed the need for abandoning politicization in the fight against terrorism and the inadmissibility of weakening the international legal system of drug control.

The CIS Ministerial Council meeting was held in Moscow on the eve of the summit of the Commonwealth leaders.