Lukashenko calls for reviving ‘CIS family’

MINSK, October 8. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has spoken in favor of reviving the "CIS family."

"I would be very good if Georgia is back in our family, if Moldova resumes its full-fledged participation, if Ukraine’s authorities change their minds as we will have to help it restore normal life. I am absolutely sure this would happen in the long run. It’s just a matter of time," the BelTA agency quoted him as saying at the CIS summit in Moscow.

He called on the CIS countries to value what they have within the association. "All of those who are still members of our Commonwealth are now demonstrating quite good results. They have not lost control of their countries and are full-fledged parties to international relations," Lukashenko stressed.