Conflict in Syria

US-led coalition aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day

Four violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past day

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area eight times during the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continue to create dangerous situations that may cause air accidents or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F/A-18 fighter jets (two times) and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers (two times) violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, four violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past day.

Syrian conflict
Middle East conflict
Ukraine admits worsening of situation for its troops near Selidovo in DPR
According to spokesman for Ukraine’s 15th Kara-Dag brigade of operational assignment at the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaly Milovidov, the Russian military has intensified the suppression of Ukrainian firing positions
Ukrainian conflict can end in 15 days without Western support for Kiev — Borrell
In that case, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have achieved his goals, the EU top diplomat said
Israeli Air Force strikes Hamas command centers in Gaza Strip
One of the centers, according to IDF, was a school in the Deir al-Balah
West set to stage chemical weapons use by Syria and Russia in Arab republic — SVR
According to the statement, "the leadership of the United States and Britain, being aware of their failed course towards inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia in the Ukraine conflict," pays special attention to undermining Russia’s prestige in Global South states
SVR chief implicates US, Britain in Nord Stream sabotage
"While the investigation into this sabotage is ongoing in the West, "its course gives no hope that the real culprits behind the incident will ever be punished," Sergey Naryshkin stressed
Hezbollah fighters use paragliders in attempt to infiltrate Israel’s northern border — TV
Lebanese TV channel also reported earlier that on October 6, Hezbollah fighters tried to enter the territory of the Israeli state through an underground tunnel system in the Kibbutz Doviv area
Clean Arctic volunteers begin mission in Eurasia's northernmost point
On the cape, the volunteers will test a new technology for waste collection and disposal
Kremlin lauds Antonov’s diplomatic mission in US
The Russian embassy in the United States told TASS on October 5 that Anatoly Antonov had completed his mission as Russia’s ambassador to Washington
Russia’s female triathlete dies at Ironman tournament in Barcelona
"Yelena Smirnova drowned at the Ironman competition in Barcelona," Natalya Smirnova said
IDF reveals number of enemy projectiles, drones launched toward Israel in past year
According to the Israeli military, around 13,200 projectiles were fired from the Gaza Strip and 12,400 from Lebanon
Goals of Russia’s operation being accomplished consistently and successfully — UN envoy
It was noted that if the Minsk agreements had been implemented, no special operation would have been needed, but the Kiev regime decided otherwise
Increase in violence in Middle East may affect entire world, Russian envoy says
Gennady Gatilov emphasized that "on October 7, 2023, the world was shaken by a horrifying tragedy in Israel, which claimed the lives of nearly 1,200 people and shattered thousands of human fates"
Case against Ukrainian militants: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, the enemy lost more than 150 servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, four mortars and two vehicles
Iran not going to allow Israel to launch new round of violence — envoy to Russia
According to Kazem Jalali, the behavior of Western countries is "surprising" in this context
Termination of Russian gas transit to EU can affect fuel supplies to Ukraine — FT
Further to the loss of transit fees, the pipeline shutdown could "even threaten Ukraine’s own gas supply if its pipeline infrastructure becomes a target," Director of the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies Mario Holzner said
Iran, its allies working toward pact to counter potential US, Israeli attack
The authors of the bill argue that Iran’s Security Council should be in charge of considering applications to join the Pact of Resistance
Fire occurs at Crimean oil depot, no one injured — authorities
The Russian Emergencies Ministry is working
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts up to 460 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses
Lavrov cautions West against discussions of allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russia
At a meeting in Kiev on September 11, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky did not make any decisions regarding the authorization for Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia with US-supplied weapons
Viktor Bout thanks US for respectful, benevolent treatment during swap
The spouse of the Russian citizen also said that one of the prison employees bought him clothes with her own money
Putin calls for ensuring ‘capacity reserve’ when upgrading Eastern polygon project
The head of state drew attention to the fact that when constructing new facilities, one must not forget about the existing infrastructure and maintaining it in standard condition. He stated that this work "has problem areas"
Eastbound coal shipments of Russian railways gain 3.2% in 9M 2024
Specifically, eastbound shipments of coal for exports in January - September 2024 stood at 39.9 mln metric tons (+3.8% annually) for Kuzbass, 4.9 mln metric tons (+10.3%) for Khakassia
Israel does not rule out attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities – top defense official
According to CNN, the US has made it clear that it opposes attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure
Kremlin can see no prerequisites for Putin-Zelensky meeting yet
However, Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow was not currently holding any negotiations with Kiev representatives
Polish mercenaries in Ukrainian ranks openly shoot civilians in Sudzha
Eyewitnesses confirm the large presence of Poles in the area
Russia remains integral to ITER project — organization’s Director General
According to Pietro Barabaschi, ITER is proud to have Russia involved, and will not change its policy of cooperation
West intends to use militants to destabilize Eurasia once Ukraine conflict is over
According to Sergey Naryshkin, Ukrainian officers stationed at the Al-Tanf US military base in Syria work out ways how to deliver attacks on Russian servicemen on duty in Syria
Uganda gives US ambassador three days to leave country
According to Ugandan Armed Forces Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba, William Popp engaged in activities that are inconsistent with his diplomatic status
Leader of Georgia’s largest opposition party beaten by police at rally — report
Levan Khabeishvili is a chairman of the party called United National Movement
FACTBOX: CIS Summits
Currently, Commonwealth of Independent States brings together 11 post-Soviet countries, while two states have effectively suspended their work and cooperation within the CIS - Moldova and Ukraine
Russia's allies come to rescue after Siemens fails to deliver on Akkuyu NPP deal
According to Alexander Novak, Russia and the Turkish side are assessing how this situation will impact the overall project timeline
If Israel, US go to war with Iran, serious global crisis to follow — Turkish expert
Abdullah Agar said that Israel has received clear reasons for a strike on Iran together with the US, which until now "supported Israel only in the context of the principles and concepts of defense"
Winner of Miss Russia 2024 pageant vows to do her best to win Miss Universe title
Valentina Alekseeva told TASS that she is overwhelmed with happiness, joy and excitement for the future
Erdogan says government knows 'puppet master' behind reported conspiracy
The Turkish leader said it is unacceptable to break laws, and warned that "anyone who goes beyond the limits will be held accountable"
International system no longer effective in solving crises — Iran's ambassador to Russia
Kazem Jalali noted that that Iran's retaliatory action on October 1, 2024, in the form of a missile strike against some military and security facilities sites in the occupied territories of Palestine "was taken in the framework of legitimate defense"
If US moves to resume nuclear tests, Moscow will respond in kind — Russian diplomat
Ryabkov said Russia withdrew the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in November 2023 because it "ran out of patience"
Ukraine not going to renew gas transit agreement with Russia — Ukrainian PM
The International Energy Agency earlier highlighted the significant risk for the full stop of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine after 2024, because the gas transit contract between the two countries expires at the turn of this year
Press review: Israeli reprisal against Iran looms and Iraq bets on Russia amid US exit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 3rd
Press review: Putin aims to keep steady hand in South Caucasus and DNC officially begins
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 20th
Houthis say they hit targets in Tel Aviv, Eilat with missiles, drones
The Houthis greeted Hamas and Hezbollah fighters on the anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and promised to continue delivering strikes on Israel and hampering the passage of Israel-linked ships across the Red Sea until Tel Aviv "lifts blockade of the Gaza Strip and ends its aggression against Lebanon"
Realities for settlement in Ukraine have changed significantly — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said that "the issue of the day should be ending the conflict, not establishing a ceasefire"
Russia does not exclude Europe from Eurasia’s security dialogue — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew attention to the fact that "the degradation of the military and political situation caused by the course of the collective West towards undermining the sovereign development of the continent's leading powers cannot in itself be acceptable to responsible Eurasian states"
Lebanon shells Israel’s northern regions, firing some 20 projectiles — army
According to the army press service, shortly before midnight, "about five projectiles" from Lebanon were fired toward Haifa and its environs
Two-thirds of Abrams tanks in Ukraine already destroyed — Russia’s deputy OSCE envoy
As Maxim Buyakevich noted, the discussion is afoot in the West about the possibility of using high-accuracy long-range weapons against facilities deep inside Russian territory
Over 130 missiles fired at Israel from Lebanon during day — IDF
Another round of escalation flared up in the region following the launch of Israel’s Operation Northern Arrows in Lebanon on September 23
Almost 9,400 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military
Over the past day, 9,395 people from Lebanon crossed the Syrian Arab Republic’s border via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar and Jdaidet Yabous
Scientists Ambros, Ruvkun win Nobel Prize in Medicine for groundbreaking microRNA work
The Nobel Committee said that microRNAs are "fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function"
Buffer zone between Israel, Lebanon to be protected by peacekeepers — US official
"For a variety of reasons" UNIFIL and the Lebanese armed forces have been failing "to prevent Hezbollah from sitting in those areas just over the border from Israel and launching rocket strikes and other attacks against Israel.", US Department of State Spokesperson said
Draconid meteor shower to light up sky on Tuesday night
The streaks, being yellow and reddish in color, trail the Earth, so they enter the atmosphere at a low speed of around 20 km per second
Russian assets frozen in the Netherlands melt to 97.2 mln euros from 660 mln — newspaper
According to the publication, "Russian assets worth more than half a billion euros were apparently released with the approval of the ministry"
Severstal to invest $1.2 bln in pellets plant construction
Investments in the project escalated from about 97 bln to 116 bln rubles in the course of further adjustment of process parameters, a Severstal spokesperson told TASS
North Korea once again launches garbage balloons at South Korea
This was the 25th such launch since the end of May
Finland suspends work of advisory council with Russia on Saimaa Canal
The main activities of the Advisory Board have mainly focused on determining the dates of the beginning and end of navigation along the Saimaa Canal, exchange of information on the situation in the Saimaa region
Taiwan records approach of 27 Chinese PLA aircraft, six vessels in past day
Aircraft, vessels and ground-based air defense systems were dispatched by the Taiwanese Army to monitor them
Russia’s FSB finds cache of chemical substances in DPR
The weapons and ammunition have been handed over to the Russian army for further use
UN Secretary-General calls for end to suffering in Middle East on Oct 7 attack anniversary
Antonio Guterres said that Hamas "must allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit hostages"
Chinese-Russian relations withstand all tests, continue developing — Chinese ambassador
Over the past 75 years, our relations have survived the tests of the difficulties of the international situation and have always maintained vitality and energy
Russia’s relations with CIS countries develop steadily, nothing threatens them — Lavrov
The minister noted that the links between CIS and SCO ensure interaction between Russia, China and India, while the economic, logistical and creative potential of these associations contributes to the well-being of all CIS countries
Su-34 destroys Kiev forces’ stronghold in Kursk border area — Russian Defense Ministry
Having received confirmation from intelligence about the destruction of personnel and a stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Press review: Iran rains down missiles on Israel and Rutte takes helm as captain of NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 2nd
Iranian airports resume receiving, dispatching flights
Flights have been operating normally since 11:00 p.m. local time
Russia may take part in construction of second NPP in Turkey — Deputy Prime Minister
According to Alexander Novak, successful joint work on the Akkuyu project opens up opportunities for expanding cooperation
Candidature of Russia’s new ambassador to US being agreed upon — Kremlin aide
Anatoly Antonov served as Russia’s ambassador to the United States for the past seven years
It’s up to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders to decide if they want to meet at BRICS — Lavrov
"If they want to meet <...> we are always ready to do what was agreed with our participation," the Russian foreign minister added
Russian soldiers eliminated Ukrainian militants who shot civilians in Kursk region
During one of these clashes, fighter eliminated two Ukrainian soldiers in hand-to-hand combat
Slovakia ready to host lower-level meetings for summit on Ukraine — prime minister
Slovakia, as Fico noted, is interested in continuing intergovernmental consultations with Ukraine
Russian stock indices falling on Monday — market data
The yuan ticked up by 0.47% to 13.51 rubles over the day
Russian Prosecutor-General's Office files lawsuit against Shell, its subsidiaries
The specifics of the lawsuit were not disclosed. It was filed on October 2 and has yet to be accepted
Orban says his country 'will not surrender' to Brussels, world powers, migrants
Hungarian Prime Minister also praised Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, saying that in Hungary he was seen as a hero for securing Italy's borders and protecting Europe
Press review: Gaza conflict turns one year old and who could be Russia's next envoy to US
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 7th
Slovak prime minister calls for commemorating Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev
Marshal played a decisive role in organizing the operations carried out on section of the Soviet-German frontline in Slovakia, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said
White House unable to confirm report of Bout’s involvement in weapons supplies to Houthis
I can't confirm that report today, White House Press Secretary said
Russia ready to take part in construction of power plants in Indonesia — Deputy PM
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that Indonesia is now very interested in developing nuclear energy and has all the conditions for it
Probe underway in Spain into death of Russia’s female triathlete
Yelena Smirnova was 41
Russia backs Africa’s efforts to achieve peace between DR Congo, Rwanda — envoy
"The Russian side is following the events happening in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo with regret and concern," Russian Ambassador to Kigali Alexander Polyakov said
Almost all donors resume funding of Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA — UN chief
According to the UN chief, there currently is no alternative to UNRWA
Russia to keep gathering evidence of Kiev’s use of toxic chemicals, diplomat says
"The perpetrators of these and other crimes against Russian citizens will be identified and won’t avoid being duly punished," Maria Zakharova noted
Russia’s liberating Ugledar allows for encirclement of Kurakhovo — expert
The Russian forces liberated Ugledar on October 3
Russian musician wins Classic Piano contest in Dubai
This event lasted a total of three years, taking into account the preliminary selection process in different countries
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Putin to celebrate his birthday in office
The Russian President turns 72
IAEA chief warns against any attacks on employees of nuclear plants
"Any targeting of employees of nuclear power plants would constitute a blatant violation of this pillar fundamental for overall nuclear safety and security," Rafael Grossi said
NASA astronaut Dyson views her flight with Russian cosmonauts as privilege
"It has been an honor to represent NASA, living and working aboard our magnificent International Space Station for the past six months," Dyson said
Putin to meet with Azerbaijani president, Armenian PM ahead of CIS summit
The leaders will discuss issues of the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Yury Ushakov said
Russian troops liberate Grodovka community in Donbass region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Kiev uses Western chemical weapons under guise of smoke shells in Sudzha — top brass
These munitions in the amount of 3,800 shells were supplied to Ukraine in September 2023 under a military assistance package, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov pointed out
At least 16 caches with US-made weapons found in hideouts of Syrian militants
While examining militant hideouts, struck by the Russian Aerospace Forces since September 23, 2024, a total of 16 caches with US-made weapons were found
CIS foreign ministers adopt statement on security in Eurasia — executive committee
The statement reaffirms the readiness of the Commonwealth countries "to make a practical contribution to the creation of an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia, sustainable and long-term stabilization of the military and political situation, as well as the settlement of existing regional conflicts and the prevention of new ones"
Ukrainian troops leave key defense positions in Tsukurino in DPR
An uneasy situation has also emerged for Ukrainian troops in the neighboring community of Gornyak, the defense circles said
Press review: Russia urges Israel to see reason and NATO at wits end on how to help Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 4th
Man-made emergency situation introduced in Crimea’s Feodosia in wake of fire at oil depot
Traffic was suspended on two streets in downtown Feodosia
NPP construction in Kazakhstan supported by 71.12% of citizens in referendum
The total number of citizens eligible to vote in the referendum was 12,284,487
US intelligence agency faces difficulties in obtaining data on Hamas — newspaper
According to its sources, since the October 7 attack, the US President Joe Biden administration has continued to prioritize intelligence gathering on other foreign crises
US bankrolled mechanism of covert spread of pathogens in Ukraine, Russian top brass says
As the documents show, at the biological labs created and financed in Ukraine, experiments were held with the samples of bat coronavirus, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov also noted
Informal meeting of CIS leaders, EAEU summit planned in December 2024
"The meeting under the auspices of the EAEU is also linked to it," Yury Ushakov said
FACTBOX: Commonwealth of Independent States
Members of the Commonwealth are states that have acceded to the CIS Charter within one year of its adoption
UN General Assembly adopts Russian resolution against glorification of Nazism
The document was supported by 120 countries, while ten abstained and 50 voted against it
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Lukashenko congratulates Putin, vows to open new horizons
Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus highly appreciates Putin's consistently firm position
