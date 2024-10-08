Russia hammers Ukrainian military airfields by Kinzhal hypersonic missiles

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike by Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a multiple strike by Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles at Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 50 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 92nd air assault and 113th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Liptsy, Volchansk, Maliye Prokhody and Zolochev in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 50 personnel and three motor vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 425 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 30th, 44th, 53rd and 66th mechanized, 3rd assault and 114th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Osinovo, Grigorovka, Kucherovka, Kopanki and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 28th and 53rd mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to over 425 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including five US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 11 motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, three 155mm M198 howitzers and a 105mm M119 artillery gun of US manufacture and a British-made 105mm L119 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South liberates Zoryanoye Pervoye community in Donbass region

Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the community of Zoryanoye Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Zoryanoye Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup South units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 22nd, 24th and 30th mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 5th assault and 144th infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Nikanorovka, Kramatorsk, Seversk, Stupochki, Predtechino, Belaya Gora and Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 81st airmobile and 18th National Guard brigades, it specified.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 855 personnel, four motor vehicles, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun and a British-made 105mm L119 howitzer," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and a Plastun electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Battlegroup Center inflicts over 495 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 495 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 33rd, 100th, 101st, 110th and 150th mechanized, 5th tank, 95th air assault, 112th and 117th territorial defense and 15th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Gornyak, Dzerzhinsk, Dimitrov, Shcherbinovka, Lysovka, Selidovo, Novoselidovka, Tsukurino and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd, 100th and 157th mechanized, 25th air assault and 5th assault brigades and 49th assault battalion," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 495 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East liberates Zolotaya Niva community in Donbass region

Russia’s Battlegroup East liberated the community of Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and liberated the settlement of Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup East units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 117th and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobrovolye, Velikaya Novosyolka, Novopol and Zelyonoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 115 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack and inflicted roughly 115 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup East units repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade, it specified.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 115 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, seven motor vehicles and a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 55 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 55 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy electronic warfare station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault, 37th marine infantry and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Stepnoye and Lobkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Vesyoloye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel, two motor vehicles and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 142 areas over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 142 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an ammunition supply vehicle, a warehouse and a workshop for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 49 Ukrainian UAVs, three HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 49 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three US-made HIMARS rockets and 49 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 33,062 unmanned aerial vehicles, 580 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,555 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,469 multiple rocket launchers, 15,793 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,052 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.