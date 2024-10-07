Russian assets frozen in the Netherlands melt to 97.2 mln euros from 660 mln — newspaper

THE HAGUE, October 7. /TASS/. Frozen Russian assets held by Dutch banks and other financial institutions amount to just under 100 mln euros instead of 660 mln euros as reported in January, De Telegraaf wrote citing a report sent to parliament by Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp.

"As of July 1, the total amount of private frozen assets in the Netherlands was only 97.2 million euros. This is significantly lower than the total amount of frozen assets of 660 million euros recorded since the adoption of the first sanctions packages against Russia," the document says.

According to the publication, "Russian assets worth more than half a billion euros were apparently released with the approval of the ministry." The release occurs by granting payment exemptions or suspension of sanctions for the company owners, the document says.

For example, 230 million euros belonging to one company were released because it "formally distanced" from its Russian owner.