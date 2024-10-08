Putin says he expects Pashinyan to attend BRICS summit in Kazan

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, which will be held on October 22-24, the Russian leader said at a meeting with the head of the Armenian government.

"I expect you to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan. I hope it will be both useful and interesting," Putin said. "Thank you very much," Pashinyan replied.

Putin added that the BRICS summit is expected to encompass "lots of contacts." "We will hold a bilateral meeting, and there will be an opportunity to talk to many colleagues from several dozen countries who are planning to take part [in the summit]," the Russian president announced.