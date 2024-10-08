Putin to receive CIS leaders in Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country holds the rotating presidency in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) this year, will receive CIS leaders in the Kremlin in the run-up to the organization’s summit.

Prior to the summit, the Russian leader will hold two bilateral meetings - with Azerbaijani President Ilkham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Both will focus on normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan on the basis of the 2020 trilateral agreement.

The bilateral meetings will be followed by CIS talks in narrow and extended formats. The meeting with limited attendance will be held in the format of a free discussion, where every participant will have an opportunity to bring about issues of their highest concern.

During the summit, the leaders will discuss key cooperation tasks of the Commonwealth, as well as topical regional and international problems and outline main areas of work in the future. It is expected that the decision will be made to pass CIS chairmanship from Russia to Tajikistan in 2025.

The leaders are expected to sign a number of important documents. The summit will end with a formal reception for the foreign delegations.

Wrapping up results and drafting future plans

During the meeting in the Kremlin, leaders of CIS countries will conclude results of the Russian presidency in the Commonwealth and outline plans for 2025, aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov said.

"All the main activities have already been implemented and the forthcoming meeting in the Kremlin tomorrow <…> will become the culmination of the whole our work as the presiding party," Ushakov said. "The Russian president will inform his counterparts about preliminary results of the Russian presidency."

This year, Moscow focused "on tasks of further deepening the comprehensive partnership within the framework of the Commonwealth, increasing efficiency of its activities and strengthening the role and the weight of CIS," the presidential aide continued.

CIS leaders are expected "to conclude results of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth in this year and will determine main tasks for 2025," Ushakov added. Furthermore, "current regional international problems and steps to increase the activity of the work of the organization, its executive entities and sectoral authorities" will be discussed.

It is also planned to sign a number of multilateral documents promoting cooperation in the economy, culture, law enforcement, and humanitarian and military spheres, as well as to adopt an Address by the CIS Heads of State to the Commonwealth nations and the world community on the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev is expected to brief journalists about the results of the summit.

Awards and decorations of the Commonwealth will be bestowed in connection with the summit, including a honorary certificate that will be handed over to TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov to mark his "great personal contribution into shaping of the Commonwealth’s common information space."

The next official summit of the CIS will take place on October 10, 2025, in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe.