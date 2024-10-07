Russian troops liberate Grodovka community in Donbass region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Grodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup Center units have liberated the settlement of Grodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 95 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck four Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 95 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 71st jaeger, 92nd air assault and 113th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Maliye Prokhody, Liptsy, Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Volchansk and Khripuny in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 95 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 410 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 30th, 44th, 63rd and 66th mechanized, 3rd assault, 114th territorial defense and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Novoosinovo, Kruglyakovka, Lozovaya and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 116th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 410 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, a 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system and a 105mm L119 artillery gun of UK manufacture, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, an M113 armored personnel carrier, a MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle and a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian Anklav-N electronic warfare station and two field ammunition depots, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 590 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled two Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 590 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 22nd, 30th, 54th and 93rd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 144th infantry, 46th airmobile and 18th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Seversk, Nikiforovka, Verolyubovka, Stupochki, Predtechino, Belaya Gora, Maksimilyanovka and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized and 81st airmobile brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 590 personnel, 19 motor vehicles, a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 155mm M777 howitzer and three 105mm M119 artillery guns of US manufacture, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center strikes Ukrainian army in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russia’s Battlegroup Center expanded its area of operation to the Dnepropetrovsk Region, inflicting casualties on Ukrainian troops near Raipole over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 24th, 33rd and 150th mechanized, 5th tank, 25th airborne, 95th air assault, 112th, 117th and 120th territorial defense, 12th and 14th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Dzerzhinsk, Sukhaya Balka, Dimitrov, Lysovka, Selidovo, Tsukurino and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Raipole in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They repelled 10 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd, 53rd, 100th and 151st mechanized, 152nd infantry, 68th jaeger and 5th assault brigades and 49th assault battalion," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 420 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy lost over 420 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, three 152mm Msta-B howitzers and two US-made 105mm M119 artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 120 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 33rd and 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 110th and 128th territorial defense and 21st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobrovolye, Zolotaya Niva, Velikaya Novosyolka, Razliv and Zelyonoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 116th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 120 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, nine motor vehicles, two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 80 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 80 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 128th mountain assault, 35th marine infantry and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolskoye and Veletenskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 80 personnel, five motor vehicles and three 152mm D-20 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops wipe out Israeli-made aerial surveillance radar in Ukraine operation

Russian troops destroyed an Israeli-made aerial surveillance radar of the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 multifunctional radar station, struck the infrastructure of two military airfields, ammunition and materiel depots, storage facilities of unmanned aerial vehicles and massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 129 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 74 Ukrainian UAVs, three ATACMS missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 74 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), three American ATACMS missiles and five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and five HIMARS rockets of US manufacture and 74 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 33,013 unmanned aerial vehicles, 580 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,544 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,469 multiple rocket launchers, 15,743 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,020 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.