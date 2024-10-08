German government denies reports Scholz has peace plan for Ukraine

BERLIN, October 8. /TASS/. Reports claiming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has his own "peace plan" for Ukraine are not accurate, a German government source told reporters.

"There’s nothing like that," he said, referring to information that appeared in an Italian newspaper a few weeks ago saying that Scholz had a peace plan. "It was about a Minsk-3 accord. But that's not on the table anyway," the source said. "This report is untrue," he concluded.

Earlier, Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper wrote, citing a source close to the German government and the Social Democratic Party, that Scholz was preparing a peace plan for Ukraine, which was sort of another Minsk accord and did not rule out the handover of some Ukrainian territories to Moscow.

The German chancellor said earlier in an interview with the ZDF broadcaster that the moment had come to discuss ways to achieve peace in the Ukrainian conflict, and once again emphasized the need for Russia’s participation in the next summit on resolving the crisis.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on September 11 that Berlin informed Moscow of Scholz’s "peace plan" neither directly nor through intermediaries. According to Zakharova, the existence of such a plan is nothing but gossip and leaks.

The first Kiev-initiated conference on Ukraine was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. Russia was not invited. A number of countries, including China, refrained from attending. None of the BRICS member states upheld the meeting’s final communique. Zakharova dismissed the conference as a total failure as she argued that such "get-togethers" did nothing to bring a lasting peace.