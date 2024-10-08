Putin to welcome all CIS leaders to BRICS Plus/outreach meeting

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he will be glad to see all leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting to be held in Kazan in October.

"We will be glad to see all the leaders present here at the outreach/BRICS Plus meeting to be held in Kazan on October 23-24," Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

He recalled that Russia was chairing BRICS this year. According to the Russian leader, BRICS is "gaining momentum and becoming very attractive for many countries."

He recalled the expansion of BRICS and specified that the Kazan summit "will be attended by all new members and those who are interested in joining the work of this respected international forum."

He added that establishing close cooperation with BRICS was in the interests of all CIS member-states.

Speaking about the political agenda of the meeting, the Russian leader noted that close coordination of the CIS countries on the foreign policy track was of great importance. He pointed to such contributing factors as the regular meeting of foreign ministers and inter-ministerial consultations.

"At the talks, the watches are synchronized on urgent problems and regional issues, and common approaches are worked out for promotion at the UN and other multilateral platforms," Putin noted.