Israeli military calls up 4 reserve brigades for northern operations

TEL AVIV, October 1. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces announced mobilization of four additional reserve brigades amid the start of the ground operation in southern Lebanon.

"In accordance with the operational assessment, the Israel Defense Forces is calling up four additional reserve brigades to carry out operations in northern areas," the IDF said in a statement.

"This will enable the continued operational activities against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the achievement of operational goals, including the safe return of residents of northern Israel to their homes," the statement said.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. The group confirmed his death and vowed to continue standing up to Israel. Overnight into October 1, the IDF announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.