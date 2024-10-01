Houthis announce UAV strikes on targets in Tel Aviv, Eilat

DOHA, October 1. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah movement have struck military facilities in Tel Aviv and Eilat using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

Saree, speaking on the Ansar Allah-owned Al Masirah TV channel, stated that the rebel-formed air force "struck a military target of the Israeli enemy" in Tel Aviv using UAVs. Additionally, the Houthis launched four drones aimed at "military targets" in Eilat.

Ansar Allah stated that the strikes were carried out in solidarity with resistance forces in Palestine and Lebanon. The group urged all Arab and Islamic nations to "actively participate" in the ongoing conflict.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. One of the September 27 strikes in Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The movement confirmed his death and vowed to continue confronting Israel. Tonight, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.