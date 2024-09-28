Nasrallah’s elimination to help bring home people of Israel’s north — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, September 28. /TASS/. The decision to eliminate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was made in order to bring home the residents of Israel’s north, among other things, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his televised address.

"Nasrallah’s elimination is a necessary precondition in order to achieve our goals: the safe return of the residents of the north back to their homes, and the change of the balance of force in the region for years to come. As long he was alive, Nasrallah could promptly restore the Hezbollah potential, which we undermined. So I gave the order and he is no longer with us. His elimination bring the return of our people back to their homes in the north, and brings closer the return of our captives in the south," he said.