Israel to ramp up its operations in Lebanon daily — media

NEW YORK, September 24. /TASS/. Israel will increase the intensity of its military operations against Hezbollah with each passing day, CNN reported citing an Israeli official.

According to him, the Jewish State is aware of the risks of such an escalation and is ready to stop whenever necessary, though this all depends on the Shiite movement Hezbollah.

The source also pointed out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the goal of the military operations in Lebanon is to cut off "Hezbollah from the war with Hamas."

Earlier, CNN reported that Israel and Hezbollah are closer to war than at any point since the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, triggered by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon escalated after a series of wireless device explosions rocked the Arab republic on September 17 and 18. The Lebanese Health Ministry said as many as 70 people were killed in the deadly attacks, with 770 people remaining at hospitals with wounds, including 152 in intensive care. Hezbollah blamed the blasts on Israel, as its leader Hassan Nasrallah called them "a declaration of war."

Although Israeli authorities did not issue a direct statement regarding the incident, they announced the intensification of military operations in the northern direction. Following this, the Israeli Air Force launched massive strikes on border areas in southern Lebanon. On September 20, Israel attacked Beirut, eliminating 16 commanders of Hezbollah's military wing.

On September 21, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari reported that the Israeli Air Force targeted around 400 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon throughout the day.