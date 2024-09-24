Israeli strikes on schools kill at least 86 Palestinians in September — UN

DUBAI, September 24. /TASS/. Israel has carried out at least ten strikes on schools in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of September, which killed 86 people, the UN Human Rights Office in Palestine said in a statement.

"In September alone, ten schools have been hit, with 86 fatalities reported," the statement reads.

According to the UN, Israel attacked at least three schools in the past three days, two in Gaza City and one in the Nuseirat refugee camp. "In each of the strikes, the fatalities included children and women, with at least 16 children out of 32 killed in total," the UN office noted.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip and certain areas of Lebanon and Syria, eventually launching a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.