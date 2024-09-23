Death toll in Israeli shelling attacks on south Lebanon climbs to 182, with 727 wounded

BEIRUT, September 23. /TASS/. The number of those killed in strikes by Israeli forces on residential areas in south Lebanon has increased from 100 to 182 with 727 individuals wounded, the country’s Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

It noted that many of those injured had been taken to hospitals in serious condition. The death toll may still climb. The casualties include women and children.

Intensive air strikes triggered a wave of refugees from south Lebanon. According to interim Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, the government decided to house them in state educational facilities. Interim Education Minister Abbas Halabi announced the cancellation of classes in all educational institutions in Beirut and in the North and Mount Lebanon regions in order to provide accommodations for the refugees.