Death toll in Israeli Air Force strike outside Beirut rises to 59

BEIRUT, September 23. /TASS/. The death toll from the September 20 Israeli Air Force raid on Beirut's southern suburbs has increased from 45 to 59, with 68 people reported injured, according to a source in a civil defense service quoted by Al Jadeed.

According to the channel, several bodies, including those of women and children, were recovered from under the rubble following search and rescue operations on Sunday, September 22. Nine people are still missing.

Lebanon's acting Health Minister Firas Abyad stated on September 21 that three children and seven women were among the dead. Earlier, Hezbollah's armed wing reported the deaths of two military leaders and 14 of its fighters and commanders during the Israeli missile strike on a southern suburb of Beirut.